On January 12, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new requirement that requires travelers arriving in the country by air from international destinations to submit a PCR test. negative or a letter from a doctor indicating that they are free of Covid-19 after having recovered from an infection.

But,what happens if a person tests positive during the holidays? The United States Government will not allow you to take a commercial flight until fully recovered, so the hoteliers from all over the Caribbean came out to offer an attractive insurance policy: free rooms. It’s an attempt to save the business they’ve rebuilt since the borders reopened in the summer and fall of 2020.

As long as you are asymptomatic and do not need medical attention, these hotels say, you can self-isolate until allowed to return home.

Palmaïa, the House of AïA in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Photo: Palmaïa.

In Hillside, a lush and eco-friendly all-inclusive resort on the island of St. Lucia, a two-week quarantine could translate into $ 12,600 in free nights, during which the traveler will take refuge in a villa with a pool.

In the majestic sanctuary of Rosewood Baha Mar, which reopened in Nassau, Bahamas, on March 4, you may be confined to a $ 1,565-a-night suite, costing the hotel nearly $ 22,000 – and that’s without considering menu orders. to the room, which are also covered (and are required).

It is true that an outbreak on a property is a great financial risk, but it is a calculated risk, designed to win back the business of travelers who are more afraid of being stranded than of getting sick.

Eden Roc Resort, in Punta Cana. Photo: Eden Roc

A policy with precedent

When the Maldives islands reopened their borders in July, one of their main resorts, Soneva Jani, offered to give a two week quarantine to guests who become infected during their Indian Ocean vacation. The hotel’s medical team was trained to care for patients with mild or asymptomatic cases; if someone needs more critical care, a boat transports the person to a hospital on a neighboring island.

“We remind guests to ensure they purchase adequate travel insurance prior to their visit,” says the hotel’s website. At the time, the idea was revolutionary.. If you caught covid, what better place to spend it than in a $ 2,300-a-night overwater bungalow with staff available to provide outdoor movie screenings and special meals on your patio?

Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico. Photo: Nobu Hotel.

Now hotels in the Caribbean and Mexico are following suit with nearly identical policies.

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, for example, will not only organize courtesy covid tests before the flight for guests who have booked a stay of at least three days, but if they test positive -and remain asymptomatic-, the hotel will allow them to do quarantine for free in one of its minimalist, desert-inspired rooms for up to 14 days. It includes the cost of health care insurance in its nightly rates, so if the illness progresses, guests will have coverage for local hospitalization.

Here are other seaside retreats that offer free quarantine stays: the brand new resort Palmaïa, the House of AïA in Playa del Carmen, Mexico; Eden Roc Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic; and the 15 Karisma Hotels & Resorts in the Riviera Maya of Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

El Ladera, in Santa Lucia, reserved three of its 37 cliffside suites for anyone who needs to isolate themselves. Meals from the resort’s restaurant, in addition to non-alcoholic beverages, they are included in the tropical quarantine.

Ladera, ecological resort on the island of Santa Lucia. Photo: Hillside.

Raising the stakes

On February 22, the three hotels that make up the resort Baha Mar in the Bahamas they collectively upped the ante with their “Travel With Confidence” program. If you test positive for covid-19 before your return to the United States, you will go to a suite with a daily credit of $ 150 per person for food and beverages to spend on grilled ribs, fish tacos and mimosas with sorbet, among other delicacies.

The Bahamas already requires all incoming travelers to have insurance covering potential quarantine expenses, but this separate initiative from Baha Mar means being able to completely avoid the bureaucracy of insurance claims.

If the additional time is too much (guests are still confined to a room after all), or if the person prefers to have access to the U.S. health care system, a special agreement with the CDC allows the resort rent private flights -also courtesy- so that asymptomatic guests with positive results return to that country.

The vanguard