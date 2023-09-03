Anguilla ended 2022 with more than 200,000 “.ai” digital records; Most of the region’s economy is driven by tourism.

The island of Anguilla, which is located in the Caribbean region, doubled the number of registrations for websites ending in “.ai” in 2022, with a total of 287,432. With this, it is estimated that the Caribbean region collects up to US$ 30 million (about R$ 148 million, at current prices) in domain registration fees this year.

The British tropical territory, known for its coral reefs and beaches, is responsible for assigning online addresses that end in “.ai”, the same acronym in English for “artificial intelligence” (artificial intelligence, in English). With around 15,000 inhabitants, Anguilla’s economy was mostly dependent on tourism, but the scenario has begun to change since the pandemic restrictions.

Stability.ai, X.aiby Elon Musk, and character.ai are some of startups of artificial intelligence that acquired the assigned domain in the islets that make up Anguilla. Other tech giants also have their own online addresses that end in “.ai”, such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft.

According to the Bloombergthe region saw a huge increase in the number of registrations about 9 months ago, after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Since the launch of chatbota growing number of technology companies moved billions in capital, pooled engineering expertise, and ensured chips advanced.

The price of a “.ai” domain can vary in Anguilla, just like a “.com” or any other type of domain name. Interested parties must pay the government of the island a fixed price of US$ 140 (about R$ 690 at current exchange rates) for 2-year “.ai” domain registration.

In 2021, Anguilla brought in $7.4 million from “.ai” domain registrations, according to government public records, and estimated which would receive $8.3 million from new registrations in 2023.

Another similar case is that of the Tuvalu archipelago, in Oceania. The region has had the “.tv” domain since 1995 to register national websites. However, with the growth of digital addresses for online transmissions, in reference to television, the “.tv” domain became profitable for the Tuvalu government.