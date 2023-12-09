A number of Caribbean countries participating in the Climate Conference of the Parties (COP28) are reviewing their comprehensive climate adaptation plans and sharing their experiences with the global community. These plans include ambitious initiatives in the field of reforestation and projects in the field of advanced renewable energy.

These countries demonstrate their commitment to building a more resilient future in the face of sea level rise, intensifying storms, and other climate challenges.

The Dominican Pavilion includes a variety of innovative initiatives designed to combat climate change, as visitors can learn about the national reforestation and rehabilitation of degraded ecosystems project, which aims to revive vital landscapes.

Cuba’s presence at COP28 revolves around its comprehensive national plan to confront climate change, known as “Tarea Vida.”

This ambitious plan aims to protect Cuba’s unique biodiversity, coastal areas and iconic architecture from the risks of climate change.

As for Colombia’s pavilion at COP28, it includes the country’s climate agenda, which outlines a road map to address climate change through mitigation and adaptation measures.

While Panama’s participation in COP28 confirms its firm commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Its pavilion showcases successful mitigation and adaptation projects, and highlights collaborative efforts with other public institutions, to achieve nationally determined contributions and ensure the long-term well-being of coastal communities threatened by sea level rise.