Caribbean | Category 4 hurricane approaches the Caribbean: “Unprecedented for the time of year”

Caribbean|In the Caribbean, because of Beryl, hurricane warnings have been issued for Barbados, Saint Lucia, Grenada and Saint Vincent, the Grenadines and Tobago.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm, bringing life-threatening high winds, is expected to make landfall early on Monday in the Windward Islands of the Caribbean Sea, which include Martinique, Saint Lucia and Grenada. Beryl is believed to be class four in strength when it makes landfall.

According to the NHC, Beryl will also bring heavy rains, floods and life-threatening storm surges to the area.

According to the center, Beryl is expected to remain strong as it moves through the Caribbean. The NHC has called on the residents and authorities of the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands to closely monitor the development of the storm situation.

Typhoon Beryl is the first hurricane in the history of statistics to strengthen to category four in June, according to NHC statistics.

Described as extremely dangerous, Beryl is also the first hurricane of the current storm season in the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane season in the Atlantic starts in early June and continues until the end of November.

Hurricane expert by Michael Lowry by the previous record for early strengthening in the Atlantic was Hurricane Dennis, which became a Category 4 hurricane on July 8, 2005.

“Truly an unprecedented hurricane for the time of year,” says Lowry on the messaging service X.

In a category four hurricane, the winds blow at least 59 meters per second. A tropical cyclone is considered a Category 1 hurricane when the wind speed is at least 33 meters per second.

of the United States The National Weather Service (NOAA) said in late May that it believes this year’s hurricane season will be exceptional. Up to seven category 3 or stronger hurricanes are predicted to be seen.

According to NOAA, the background of the predicted storms is at least the high temperatures of the sea waters in the Atlantic and the conditions related to the La Niña weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean.

In recent years, extreme weather events have become more common and more destructive than before due to climate change.