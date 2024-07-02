Caribbean | Beryl has strengthened in the Caribbean to a category five hurricane

Caribbean|The storm is forecast to pass over the island nation of Jamaica on Wednesday local time.

Typhoon Beryl has strengthened into a category five hurricane in the eastern Caribbean Sea, says US National Hurricane Center (NHC). The hurricane center describes the storm as potentially catastrophic.

Category five is the highest on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale. In a category five hurricane, winds blow over 69 meters per second.

According to the NHC, a hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica. The storm is predicted to pass the island nation around Wednesday local time.

When Beryl was previously moving in the Caribbean Sea as a category four hurricane, there were warnings in Grenada, Barbados and Saint Lucia, among others.

Atlantic the first hurricane of the storm season, Beryl, has been exceptional for the time of year. Myräkkä was the first category four hurricane in the history of measurement in June.

Hurricane expert Sam Lillo by Beryl now also became a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic at the earliest stage of the year.

The previous record was Hurricane Emily, which strengthened to the highest category on the hurricane scale on July 17, 2005. The next fastest to Hurricane Emily is Allen, which reached the top category on August 5, in 1980.

“Beryl is only the 41st category five hurricane in the Atlantic history books,” Lillo adds in a separate article in the update message service in X.

“Category five hurricanes are rare beasts.”

Roads were cleared of sand after Beryl swept across Barbados on Monday.

Damaged fishing boats in Bridgetown, Barbados.