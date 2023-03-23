Cargo traffic of Russian airlines in 2022 fell by 2.5 times due to sanctions

Cargo transportation by Russian airlines in 2022 fell by 59.4 percent, to 599,000 tons, follows from the data of the Federal Air Transport Agency posted in the Unified Interdepartmental Information and Statistical System (EMISS). On them drew attention of RBC. The dynamics is explained by the introduction of Western sanctions – imports, previously transported by aircraft, have shifted to road and rail transport, experts say.