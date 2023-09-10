A freight train that was traveling through the southern Andean region of Cuzco derailed early this Saturday, September 9, due to a collapse on the track.which caused the death of the train boss and injuries to two crew members, according to the companies concessionaires of the service.

The PeruRail company reported that the collapse occurred at kilometer 80 of the southeast track, which caused the derailment of the freight train when it was traveling the route from the Machu Picchu district to kilometer 59 in Urubamba.

We express our solidarity and condolences to the family of our colleague, whom we will be accompanying and assisting in these moments of pain.

“Unfortunately, this collapse caused the loss of life of our train master, while the other two crew members were injured. and have been evacuated to a local clinic where they receive medical attention,” the company said in a statement.

He added that “this fact deeply fills our entire company with sadness and we express our solidarity and condolences to the family of our colleague, whom we will be accompanying and assisting in these moments of pain.”

As a result of the incident, PeruRail indicated that all its train services and the bimodal service, bus and train, will be suspended until noon this Saturday, on a route used daily by thousands of tourists heading to the Inca citadel of Macchu Picchu.

For its part, the company Ferrocarril Trasandino, concessionaire of the railway in that area, reported the temporary suspension of operations between the Ollantaytambo and Machu Picchu stations in Cusco for the rehabilitation of the track.

“Our work teams are in the emergency area to carry out the diagnosis and care of the emergency,” the company reported in a statement.

EFE

