The Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft undocked from the Russian Pirs module of the ISS, follows from the broadcast on website “Roskosmos”.

After the spacecraft had been moved to a safe distance, the specialists of the TsNIIMash Mission Control Center began a controlled demotion of the spacecraft from near-earth orbit.

According to calculations, at 11:30 Moscow time the engines of the transport vehicle will be braked to de-orbit. At 12:13 Moscow time, Progress will enter the earth’s atmosphere and collapse, and its non-combustible structural elements will be flooded in the non-navigable part of the Pacific Ocean.

As a reminder, the Progress MS-15 cargo vehicle has been in the Russian segment of the ISS since July 23, 2020. The ship reached the station in 3 hours and 18 minutes, thus setting a record. Cargoes with a total mass of more than 2.5 tons were delivered to the ISS.