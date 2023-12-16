Cargo ships | The world's largest container shipping company will stop using the Suez Canal

In the future, MSC shipping company's cargo ships will take a detour to their destination. The company's cargo ship was attacked on Friday in the Red Sea.

World MSC Mediterranean Shipping, the largest container shipping company, will stop operating in the Suez Canal, reports news agency Reuters.

The shipping company made its decision after its cargo ship was attacked on Friday in the Red Sea.

In the future, MSC cargo ships will take a detour to their destinations. According to the company, the ships have to go around Hyväntoivonniemi, the southern tip of Africa, which adds several days to their travel times.

The Suez Canal is a canal located on the west side of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt that connects the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea

As a result of the attack in the Red Sea, the MSC cargo ship PALATIUM III had to be transported for maintenance due to the damage caused by the fire. However, no one was killed or injured in the attack.

On the Red Sea the past week has seen other attacks on cargo ships. They have been behind them Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Iranian-backed rebel group aims to show solidarity with the Palestinian struggle in Gaza with its attacks.

The Houthis announced a week ago that their targets are all ships bound for Israel, regardless of nationality. However, it seems that the rebel group is ready to direct its attacks also to ships that do not have a direct connection with Israel, which is at war in Gaza.

For example, on Monday of this week, the Houthis fired a cruise missile that damaged the Norwegian-flagged tanker Strinda. According to the shipping company, the ship was on its way to Venice via the Suez Canal. The ship had been loaded with biofuels and palm oil in Malaysia.

Red Sea is classified as a high risk area in the London insurance market. Those sailing through it must notify their insurers in advance of their trip and pay additional insurance for a typically seven-day insurance period.

Earlier this week, former Vice Admiral Duncan Potts of the British Royal Navy characterized the attacks in the Red Sea as a “threat to the global economy”.

“These attacks can become a strategic threat to the world economy rather than a regional geopolitical threat,” commented Potts, who was responsible for ship protection in the Red Sea for Reuters.