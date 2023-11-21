The hijacking of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader by Houthi rebels has prompted several ships linked to Israel to change course. Other non-Israeli cargo ships also appear to be avoiding the Red Sea for safety reasons. British security analysts have warned of ‘mistaken hijackings’, where a ship is wrongly linked to Israel by hijackers. “This is new, and everyone knows this is aimed at Israeli ships.”

