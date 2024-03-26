A portion of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after a large cargo ship collided with it early this morning. The accident, which occurred around 1.30 am local time (6.30 am Italian time) was confirmed by the United States Coast Guard. At least seven people are missing, but according to the firefighters there “would be many victims”. Two were rescued from the water, one is said to be in serious condition. According to the communications manager of the Baltimore Fire Department, “the entire bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River, we have reason to believe that there were vehicles and possibly a tractor-trailer” when a cargo ship struck the structure .

The bridge caught fire and collapsed causing some vehicles to fall into the water. «All lanes are closed in both directions due to a crash on the I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being diverted,” the Maryland Transportation Authority wrote on X. It is believed that around 20 people, all workers, fell into the Patapsco River after the collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore. This was reported by the BBC, which quotes the communications manager of the Baltimore Fire Brigade.

Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said it was too early to confirm the number of victims, but described the collapse of the Francis Scott-Key Bridge as a “mass casualty event.” Cartright said his forces are now focusing on rescuing those in the water. The water in Baltimore Harbor is currently at 9 degrees Celsius according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The risk for those who fell into the water and survived is hypothermia.

The Singapore-flagged Dali container ship, 300 meters long, caught fire, the Guardian reports. According to maritime traffic monitoring sites, the ship, which set sail just before 1am local time, six in the morning in Italy, was headed to Colombo, Sri Lanka. There were no injuries among the crew. Due to the “loss of propulsion”, the Dali container ship had lost control and had alerted the authorities to the risk of collision. This is what ABCnews writes, citing an unclassified report from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency regarding the incident that led to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. “The vessel notified the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control that a collision with the bridge was possible,” the report reads. “The vessel's collision with the bridge resulted in its complete collapse.”

An investigation into the condition of the bridge will be opened as soon as safety conditions allow. Fire department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said this. “The bridge had stood for decades and served millions of commuters in the metropolitan area. Structural engineers will be involved to try to understand what the conditions were at the time of the collapse,” he said. A large slick of diesel fuel was reported in the Baltimore River after the bridge collapse.

The bridge, which opened in 1977, is named for the author of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the MTA says on its website. Francis Scott Key is believed to have sat near the site of the bridge while witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, inspiring him to write the words to the United States national anthem. The Port of Baltimore handled more than 52 million tons of international cargo worth more than $80 billion last year — the ninth-highest total among U.S. ports, according to the Maryland government website.

The governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, announces that he has declared a state of emergency. In a statement released via federal governments of the Biden Administration”. Morre thanks the rescuers who intervened after the “tragedy”.