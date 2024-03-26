Cargo ship runs over a pylon: bridge collapses, cars end up in the water

TO Baltimore a bridge was struck by “a large vessel” and collapsed into the Patapsco River. The communications manager of the Baltimore Fire Department confirmed this to the BBC, Kevin Cartwright. “Seven people and several vehicles” fell into the river, she added. Rescue operations began immediately with the involvement of the US Coast Guard and other Maryland agencies after 911 received a report of an accident in the area of ​​the Francis Scott Key Bridge around 1:30 a.m. One would be involved container ship.



