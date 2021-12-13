Jonas Franzen, spokesman for the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA), tells BBC News that rescue services received a distress call at 3:30 a.m. last night that the British freighter Scot Carrier had hit the Danish freighter Karin Hoej, after which the latter had capsized. They immediately went out. Upon arrival, they heard “screaming in the water” from the capsized ship. There were only two people on board the Karin Hoej.

The rescue operation is a big job, but it has to be rushed, given the situation in the Baltic Sea: “It is very cold and dark there,” Franzen shared. “At the moment the water is about 4 degrees Celsius, and the air about 5 degrees.” Two helicopters and several boats from Sweden and Denmark are assisting the rescue services. Divers have been sent out, but “we haven’t found anyone yet,” Franzen said.

It is not yet clear how the two ships were able to sail against each other. The Karin Hoej, 55 meters long, was on its way from Sweden to Denmark without cargo. The Scot Carrier, 90 meters long, was en route to Scotland. It is not known what the British ship was carrying in terms of cargo and people.

The Karin Hoej is capsized between the Danish island of Bornholm and the Swedish coastal village of Ystad:

