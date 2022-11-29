Genoa – Handicrafts, workshops, meetings, but also good food, live music and DJ sets. Come back again this year, Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 December 2022, the Cargo Marketthe event that brings together all the creatives under one roof and which allows artisans, artists, designers and stylists to show their work and tell the public about their passion.

The market, born in 2018 from an idea by Marco Bruschi and Alberto Ansaldo, has the intention of bringing together visitors and artists in places of historical significance. In Genoa – after the editions in San Matteo, Sant’Agostino, Darsena and Acquasola – the itinerant handicraft bazaar will be held in the seventeenth-century Albergo dei Poveri in corso Dogali 1, from 11 in the morning until late in the evening.

The program

In addition to the 50 stalls full of handicrafts, jewels, illustrations, clothes and vintage furniture, there are many events scheduled in Genoa. As part of this edition of the Cargo Market – Christmas Change, for example, a cyanotype workshop will be held on Saturday 3 December at 12, one of the oldest and most fascinating methods of photographic printing translated into a modern key.

On Saturday evening, a tropical electropunk live with Lorenzo Perinelli, who in his project TONINO3000 blends African songs to compose hymns and mantras.

Another live scheduled for Sunday 4 December is that of Lorenzo Niccolini, fingerpicking guitarist who, using his instrument in a polyphonic way, offers a contemporary “meltin pot” repertoire ranging from blues roots to jazz standards and soundtracks.

In the garden where workshops and concerts will be held, a street food and bar area will also be set up, where you can enjoy good food and drink in a 100% plastic-free environment. This Christmas edition, whose title is “Christmas Change” also aims to make visitors aware of the issue of climate change, avoiding “disposable” cutlery or glasses and presenting only handcrafted set-ups by exhibitors.