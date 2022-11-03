The cost of protecting cargoes bound for Crimea has almost doubled. On November 3, the head of the Freight Transport Association, Vladimir Matyagin, told Izvestia about this. At the same time, in other regions of the country, the cost of the service has not changed.

After the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, trucks with consumer goods go around it, following the peninsula through new territories. At the end of October, the President of the Russian Federation established the maximum response regime in the LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions – martial law. Due to the serious risks that have arisen, insurance companies have increased their rates for those who cross these regions.

Expensive goods, for example, construction, household appliances, as well as cigarettes, companies refuse to insure at all – their carriers “carry at their own peril and risk, while increasing the price of transportation,” Matyagin noted.

Problems also arise with transport insurance, because cargo protection does not apply to trucks. Entrepreneurs received OSAGO before joining new territories, so the coverage area in the documents is limited to 85 regions, the specialist explained. Plus, insurance companies are now refusing to issue hull insurance, which is also valid in new regions, he added.

Transit through new territories can increase the cost of cargo insurance by about 50%, Sovcombank Insurance told Izvestia. They explained: the prices will be higher, since the transition period is now in the annexed regions (we are talking about their integration), which means that the risks are higher.

Astro-Volga also plans to raise the cost of insurance due to a change in the route, the company told Izvestia. Tariffs will be calculated individually, the press service of the insurer added.

