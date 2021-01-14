The press service of the SpaceX Corporation reported that the American cargo spacecraft Cargo Dragon, which undocked from the International Space Station, successfully splashed down on Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. TASS.

It is reported that splashdown first occurred off the coast of Florida. All previous landings took place in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

It is noted that the main parachutes of the apparatus worked normally.

The spacecraft delivered to Earth about 2 tons of scientific equipment used in experiments, as well as other cargo.

In the landing area, there was a SpaceX search and rescue vessel with a helicopter on board, which, after lifting the capsule from the water, will deliver it to land.

Recall that the spacecraft left for the ISS on December 6. He delivered to the station about 2.5 tons of food, equipment and materials for scientific experiments.

It was launched into orbit by a Falcon 9 launch vehicle launched from the Cape Canaveral launch site in Florida.