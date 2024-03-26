Cloud products from Microsoft and Amazon have suspended their operation in Russia, this became known from the appeal of Softline Group the other day. Restrictions against the Russian Federation are determined by the 12th package of sanctions of the European Union dated December 19, 2023, which prohibits the supply of software for business analytics and other products to Russia. Izvestia looked into how restrictions will affect Russian business.

Current format

Cloud storage in 2024 is one of the most optimal ways to store data. In 2023, the cloud services market showed growth of 33.9% and amounted to 121 billion rubles , General Director of ITFB Group Roman Volkov refers to the Iks-Consulting study. IaaS (rental of computing power) is developing the fastest, accounting for 83% of the market. The share of PaaS (cloud development platforms) was 17%. According to forecasts, this year the market will grow by another 30-40%. At the same time, growth in the PaaS and SaaS (software as a service) segments can be expected at a faster pace.

— In 2022, the development of cloud solutions was associated with difficulties in the supply of hardware, as well as accelerated import substitution. Now we are seeing a second wave of transition to domestic services due to new blockings. We can expect that companies that have not yet encountered blocking and operate on Western services will gradually migrate to domestic solutions,” Volkov said.

According to the expert, now the level of penetration of cloud services into Russian business differs by industry, and in some segments of the economy more than 60% of companies use them, while the number of such corporations will increase. According to forecasts, by the end of the year, about half of Russian companies will begin to use cloud services to one degree or another.

Introduction of restrictions

Market participants, especially the public sector, are aware that working with foreign software products is not reliable in practice. Therefore, all large companies for which security issues are important are today actively making the transition to Russian solutions. However, foreign software still holds the lead, for example, in the corporate environment, and in many areas.

— According to the data we received in 2023, Microsoft products continue to be used by 70 to 90% of Russian companies, depending on the economic segment. This, of course, cannot but cause concern. We see that the current reality creates risks of stopping businesses that use Microsoft software, and generally undermines the stability and security of the Russian IT infrastructure. Therefore, we recommend switching to reliable domestic solutions,” warned MyOffice General Director Pavel Kalyakin.

The cessation of Microsoft and Amazon services will cause serious problems for Russian companies that rely on these platforms for their work. Firstly, this can lead to downtime and data loss, which will negatively affect the productivity and business processes of organizations, says Art Engineering commercial director Artem Stenyushkin.

— The planned outage will also affect the free versions of Power BI Pro and Azure Devops and the Microsoft Online Protection service. The shutdown will only affect companies registered in the Russian Federation. Multinational companies should not be blocked. This will also extend to educational products. As for the products of individuals, there are no plans to turn them off ,” Andrey Blagorazumov, vice-president of Softline Group of Companies, told the publication.

At the same time, transnational companies whose contract was signed outside the Russian Federation can continue to use the services, emphasized Roman Volkov, director of ITFB Group.

— There is a large share of Russian business for which clouds are a competitive advantage and an opportunity to optimize their costs. In the Russian Federation, there remains a certain distrust of clouds, and because of such cases it may increase, but when we are talking about business, the issue of efficiency and productivity may be higher than hypothetical risks,” Dmitry Vladimirov, director of the product office of BIA Technologies, told the publication.

Transition and vulnerabilities

The introduction of restrictions on the use of business accounts in foreign cloud services will primarily have an impact on large corporations, which have been actively working on import substitution and the transition to domestic software since 2022, says Buildox CEO Evgeniy Buzlaev. For small and medium-sized businesses that frequently use retail accounts, these changes may be less noticeable in the short term.

— Migrating from one cloud solution to another can be a complex and costly process. It is necessary to analyze current data and applications, develop a migration plan, train employees on the new platform, and conduct testing for compatibility and security ,” Stenyushkin emphasized.

According to the expert, the time required to migrate to a new cloud solution can vary significantly depending on the size of the company, the volume of data, the complexity of applications and the availability of specialists. On average, the migration process can take from several weeks to several months.

— According to our estimates, the transition will last 1-2 years. Ideally, full migration to new software also requires testing – plus six months. There is also a human factor: rapid migration from foreign IT solutions is difficult due to the habits of users, which have been formed over decades of working on the same software,” concluded Pavel Kalyakin.

Domestic alternative

Migration of corporations to domestic cloud developments may be a key solution to the problem, but it also has its drawbacks. Currently there are no alternative Russian services that are comparable in functionality to Microsoft and Amazon, especially in the segment of SaaS products. Therefore, integration of several services into the infrastructure and customization will be required, said Roman Volkov.

— Those organizations that continued to use already paid Western services or used them through gray deliveries must now quickly solve the problem. For example, there are Russian companies that support the operation of services on Microsoft, which will allow them to be used in the future,” Volkov said.

According to Kalyakin, the domestic market for cloud services has been actively growing over the past five years, and today a large number of domestic alternative services designed for working with documents and communications are presented in Russia. Domestic solutions have sufficient functionality to ensure the operation of any organization, while the cost of Russian programs is often also significantly lower than the price of foreign analogues. The expert is confident that a series of recent news on restrictions on the use of Microsoft and Google services will motivate small businesses to assess their risks and will contribute to an accelerated transition to domestic developments.

At the same time, Roman Volkov emphasized that Among Russian cloud solutions there are no absolute analogues of Western services, but I highlighted the most suitable domestic projects:

— Microsoft 365: “P7-Office”, “MyOffice”, “Yandex 360 for business”, VK WorkSpace;

— Exchange: Mailion, VK WorkMail, RuPost;

— Teams: VK Teams, SberJazz, DION, Sibrus;

— Azure: Yandex Cloud, VK Cloud Solution, Cloud.ru.

According to Itglobal executive director Vasily Belov, import substitution in the field of information technology is proceeding at a high pace, but it is important to start on time: study the market, conduct a pilot implementation, and begin a gradual transition to a new solution without haste.

— The current situation, when Western vendors limit access to users from Russia, without actually giving time for migration, may be repeated with other services or software, companies need to take this into account when planning import substitution projects; in any case, they should not delay migration to Russian solutions, – the expert concluded.

At the beginning of March, the Hi-Tech+ publication published a study that resulted in ProCloud and Softline becoming the best cloud providers in Russia in 2023. Both companies scored 120 points. At the same time, Softline scored more points in evaluating processors, and ProCloud – in the number of tariffs. In third place was the provider Timeweb Cloud, which has more than 165 thousand clients in Russia and the CIS countries. The MTS cloud ecosystem with its own data centers and backbone communication channels throughout the country is ranked fourth in the ranking.

Benefits of storage

According to Pavel Kalyakin, demand for PaaS will grow, mainly from government agencies and small software development companies. The segment is expected to grow due to comprehensive services based on domestic products, which can replace inaccessible foreign services. Private clouds will be in demand by large corporations and systems with high security requirements, especially with certified software.

— Cloud technologies are becoming increasingly popular for businesses in various industries: they are used by Russian companies and holdings, including those with government participation. And most of them are building their internal systems on cloud services as part of the digital transformation strategy – digitalization departments and innovation centers are being formed that are responsible for increasing the efficiency of the use of IT in the company, the expert believes.

Among the advantages of cloud resources, Kalyakin highlights the following: reduced costs for IT infrastructure, increased business scalability, and continuity of business processes.