Segment wants a differentiated IBS rate for road, waterway, rail and air modes

Representatives of the road freight transport sector defended on Wednesday (21.jun.2023) the inclusion in the tax reform (PECs 45 of 2019 It is 110 2019), under discussion in the Chamber of Deputies, of measures aimed at the sector, which accounts for the movement of more than 60% of everything that is produced and consumed in Brazil.

Companies claim a reduced rate of the new IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) for the different modes of the sector (road, waterway, rail and air). IBS is one of the taxes created by the reform. They also want to credit the tax built into the fuel purchased for the fleet.

The matter was debated at the 22nd edition of the Brazilian Seminar on Road Cargo Transport, held by the Traffic and Transport Commission, in partnership with the NTC&Logistics (National Association of Cargo Transport and Logistics) and the fenatac (Interstate Federation of Cargo Transport Companies).

ATTENTION

the president of CNT (National Transport Confederation), Vander Costa, stated that the tax reform is essential for the country to return to growth, but asked for special attention to the sector. He said that fuels are the main input of carriers, and the text under analysis in the Chamber is not clear about the possibility of credit.

“If cargo transportation comes without credit for labor and without credit for fuel, we won’t get credit for anything. There will be an increase in the tax burden.” Costa said.

Rates

The CNT tax consultant, Alessandra Brandão, defended that the cargo transport sector should be treated differently in the tax reform due to the essential nature of the activity.

According to her, the report of the deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), released in early June, allows differentiated rates for some areas, such as urban passenger transport, but does not include cargo transport among those considered.

“Transport is essential. There is no way for a country to evolve, develop, if it does not have adequate transport”, declared Alessandra. She added that the European Union adopts lower VAT rates (equivalent to the IBS that is intended to be implemented in Brazil) for the cargo transport sector.

Sector representatives also stated that the increase in the tax burden for companies will be reflected in freight, with an inflationary effect on the entire economy.

SUPPORT

The deputies present at the debate agreed with the claims of road freight transport entities. the president of Road and Transport Commissioncongressperson Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP), stated that the sector needs government support to develop.

“The employer has to be fine. And, for that, the federal government has to contribute in the regulations and also in what it is responsible for subsidizing”commented.

On the other hand, the deputy Diego Andrade (PSD-MG) maintained that there will be an increase in informality if the tax reform increases the burden on the sector. “It is necessary to have a differentiated load for the transport sector, yes, possibly much smaller”.

the deputy Leonidas Cristino (PDT-CE) defended greater investment in the construction of highways. He pointed out that Brazil needs to resume a road planning agenda. “Since 1995, there has been virtually no plan for improving, qualifying or expanding our highways”he said.

With agency information news chamber.