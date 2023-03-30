New York, 29th – Cargill should stop buying and selling grains from Russia, but will continue sending the product abroad from ports in the country, the company said this Wednesday, 29th. last year after the invasion of Ukraine, but has continued to export Russian grain, citing humanitarian reasons and global food security concerns.

A Reuters said earlier that, according to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, Cargill will stop exporting Russian grains on 1 July. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.