Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2023 – 11:55 am

The leader of the government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), said this Thursday, the 24th, that the Carf bill will be voted on in the Senate plenary next Tuesday or Wednesday. The date depends on a scheduled thematic session with governors to discuss tax reform next Tuesday.

If the meeting with the governors ends in time for a deliberative session to take place, Carf’s PL will be voted on Tuesday, according to Wagner.

The government leader estimated that the meeting with the governors would extend throughout the day and end around 6 pm. It will then depend on the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to define whether there will be a deliberative session after this audience with the governors or not.

“Carf’s PL, if there is an agenda on Tuesday, votes on Tuesday. If not, vote on Wednesday,” said Wagner.

The project was approved by the Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) on Wednesday, 23.

The text of the rapporteur, Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), does not establish any significant changes in relation to what was approved in the Chamber – which means that, if it is approved as it is by the Senate plenary, it will go to the presidential sanction.