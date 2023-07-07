Centrão will await definition of participation in the government; only tax reform will be approved in the Chamber before the recess

The Centrão command has already decided that the tax reform will now be voted on in July before the start of the Congress recess. The constitutional amendment that creates the new tax system will be voted on this Thursday (July 6, 2023) in the 1st round. Tomorrow, Friday (7.Jul.2023), deputies must finalize the process by voting on the text in the 2nd round.

The bill of Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) that gives more power to the government and the complementary law that creates the so-called new fiscal framework will enter the agenda of the Chamber only in August. Carf’s PL is the jewel in the crown, as it will give the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) tens of billions of reais more in collection. Centrão deputies think they should only deliver this merchandise after having their staff formally incorporated into the government in charge of ministries and state-owned companies.