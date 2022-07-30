To refer to the origin of the legal profession we have to go back at least to ancient Rome. The legal profession in Rome since its inception and well into the Republican era was practiced by men. Freeborn women were citizens (cives) but could not vote or hold public office, so because of these limitations they had no direct political power, those from wealthy and prominent families could (and did) exercise great power. influence through the private environment.

Despite these restrictions, Roman women could own land, draw up their own wills and appear in court to defend their own rights.

In Republican Rome, the legal profession was not completely forbidden to women, and as a consequence, some of them took part in the development of trials, however, it was considered at that time as a shameful act and against nature.

According to historical texts, the first woman lawyer was Gaya Afrania or Caya Afrania or simply Carfania or Calfurnia, the wife of Senator Licinio Bucco, who lived half a century before Christ, was known for scandalously practicing the legal profession, which it caused him to gain a very bad reputation.

So bad was her reputation that her name was used to call “morally degraded women.”

The historian Valerio Máximo dedicates a section of his work to women who take cases on their behalf or on behalf of others. In his anecdotal facta et dicta memorabilia () dedicated to the emperor Tiberius, he pointed out that: “Afrania, the wife of Senator Licinio Bucco, inclined to initiate lawsuits, always presented lawsuits herself before the praetor, not because she lacked lawyers, but because her lack of modesty was stronger than everything. Thus, bothering the judicial authorities with her unusual barking in the Forum without interruption, she ended up being the best-known example of female intrigue, to the point that women with degraded customs were given the nickname “C . Afrania”. She lived until the second consulship of Gaius Caesar and the first of Publilius Servilius (48 or 49 BC). Indeed, of such a monster it is better to transmit to posterity the memory of the moment of her death than that of her birth”.

Carfania is presented as the very interpretation of female calumny, and her name becomes an insult.

In a world dominated by men, Carfania not only spoke, but spoke loudly, which made the ultra-conservative society of the time uncomfortable.

The outstanding role of this Roman lawyer lay in the usual way in which she went to court, acting before them with great personality and a vehement manner that at that time was considered insulting and unusual.

On one occasion, she infuriated a Magistrate and as a result of their confrontation, he wrote an edict that led to the prohibition of women from practicing law.

Thus, in the Digest of Emperor Justinian, a fragment referring to Caya Afrania is reproduced, which was taken from Book VI of Ulpiano’s work on him, in which those who could represent others judicially were listed, Ulpiano said of the Praetor: “For reason of sex, prohibits women from representing others and the reason for this prohibition is to prevent them from interfering with the cases of others, as opposed to what is becoming the request of their sex and so that women cannot exercise functions that belong to man. The origin of this restriction was derived from the case of a certain Carfania, an extremely shameless woman, whose impudence and annoyance of the magistrate gave rise to this edict.

Carfania is actually a heroine who represents the best example of bravery, courage and decision of women who have broken deeply rooted schemes and changed the status quo of a misogynistic and intolerant society, a struggle that continues to be very valid to this day.

