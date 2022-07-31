Twitter clash Carfagna-Calenda, the former forceist in the crosshairs of the web

Mara Carfagnaformer force soldier, passed along with the former minister for regional affairs and autonomies Mariastella Gelminiat the center of Action, the party led by Carlo Calendaends up in the crosshairs of the web (and controversy).

To warm the hearts of the network is a very spicy tweet, dated 2019, made by Carlo Calenda versus Mara Carfagna. An irreverent declaration by the former minister for the South and territorial cohesion against the current Action leader: “At the moment I have only taken the permission asked by Calenda to Zingaretti to start a new party. The boy seems confused to me.”

At that point Calenda counterattacks: “I don’t have the pleasure of meeting you. I imagine you are a capable and resilient politician after 20 years of Cosentino and Berlusconi. I advise you to take care of the important challenge that awaits you rather than myself. Ps boy call us Mezzaroma “. Here then comes the thrust of the former blue:” The bad taste and the rudeness of Carlo Calendto comment for themselves. In addition to being confused, he is a spoiled and peasant boy. “There was certainly no good blood between the two. Now, however, it seems to be calm again.

Carfagna vs Calenda, Vittorio Sgarbi’s comment

