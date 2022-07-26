Mara Carfagna: “My personal loyalty to Silvio remains. But on Draghi …”

In an interview with Repubblica, Mara Carfagna explains the reasons for his “divorce” from Silvio Berlusconi, after twenty years of militancy in Forza Italia. “We must take note of a choice of irresponsibility and instability, made by isolating those who were against”, explains the minister for the South, adding that she was struck by her “Putin’s applause and the hundreds of messages from mayors and entrepreneurs who tell me: ‘Are you crazy?’ ”.

Mara Carfagna he claims not to fear media attacks similar to those suffered by his colleagues Renato Brunetta and Mariastella Gelmini and adds that he continues to esteem Berlusconi, “and then my personal loyalty to him remains, and everyone knows it”.

Faced with the criticism of having realized too late the real nature of Forza Italia, Carfagna replies: “The tear of last July 20 is so crucial because the story was true. Strongly mark a ‘before’ and an ‘after’, a watershed. The lack of trust in Draghi indicates the renunciation of any autonomy of the liberal component from the sovereign right. Until 19 July FI would have had no doubts about the line in case of government problems: favoring the orderly conclusion of the legislature, securing family and businesses, supporting the most respected Premier in Europe and then being able to claim his successes in the electoral campaign . The Rubicon has been crossed since 20 July ”.

