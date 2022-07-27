Carfagna: “I leave Forza Italia, now subject to sovereignists”

“Today I will leave the Forza Italia parliamentary group and join the Mixed Group. I will leave him with gratitude to Silvio Berlusconi, which gave me the opportunity to enter politics and has long supported me in my commitment “. Mara Carfagna writes in a speech in La Stampa.” The revocation of confidence in the Draghi government marked a radical change of direction and a evident submission to the agenda of the sovereign right, which asked to anticipate the vote in order to immediately collect a probable victory “, adds the deputy.

In short, the minister argues, “iThe vote seven days ago canceled, together with the national salvation pact guaranteed by Mario Draghi, the moderate imprint that the center-right had kept for almost thirty years, despite the progressive downsizing of Forza Italia “.” We need to start looking at things with the eyes of today and tomorrow, not with those of yesterday. Everything has changed, the “shirts” we wore – concludes Carfagna – no longer tell the truth, on the contrary they confuse ideas. It will be necessary to start sewing a new dress for moderate Italy, pro-European, liberal, guarantor, faithful to the Western pact and to the word given to the voters “.

Carfagna does not spare even a criticism of his leader, now a former leader: “Demagogic promises on pensions”.

