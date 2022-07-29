Carfagna and Gelmini choose Calenda: “With Action against extremisms”

Carfagna: “I’m sure I’m in the party where no one will plot with Russia and China”

“I am sure I am in a party where no one will dream of plotting with Russia And China behind the government in office “. This was stated on Minister for the South and Territorial Cohesion, Mara Carfagna on the sidelines of the joint press conference with the Secretary of Action Carlo Calenda and the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies, Mariastella Gelmini which took place at the Foreign Press in Rome.

Carfagna: “The government crisis was caused by M5S, Lega and with bitterness I also say Forza Italia”

“The government crisis was caused to bring forward the conquest of a few more parliamentary seats by 6 months. It was caused by the M5Sthe Leagueand with bitterness I also say Forza Italia “. This was stated by the Minister for the South and Territorial Cohesion, Mara Carfagna on the sidelines of the joint press conference with the Action Secretary Carlo Calenda and the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies, Mariastella Gelmini which took place at the Foreign Press in Rome.

Gelmini: “Leaving FI a painful and thoughtful choice, but overconvinced for a new path in Action”

“For us it is an important day, the choice was painful and thoughtful, but it is a choice that sees me overwhelmed by this new path in Action”. This was stated by the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies Mariastella Gelmini during the joint press conference with the Action Secretary Carlo Calenda and the Minister for the South and Territorial Cohesion Mara Carfagna which took place at the Foreign Press in Rome.

Carfagna announces the choice of Calenda: “I am a candidate with him against extremism”

The Secretary of Action, Carlo Calenda, the Minister for Regional Affairs, Mariastella Gelmini and the Minister for the South, Mara Carfagna, will hold a press conference today at 3.30 pm in the foreign press. Action makes it known. A signal that both ministers have chosen Action. As the second direct interested also announces. “Today I will formalize my candidacy with the action of Carlo Calenda, which in my opinion represents the only political proposal capable of saving the country from a new season of extremism “.

Thus in an interview with ‘Il Corriere della Sera’, the minister for the South, Mara Carfagna, announces her choice after having abandoned FI. The minister maintains that Action “has a pro-European, liberal, guarantee proposal, faithful to the European and Western pact – she highlights – capable of telling the truth to the voters, making serious commitments and then fully respecting them”.

For Mara Carfagna, the right premier would still be Draghi: “Das a citizen I would like to have Mario Draghi premier also in the next legislature and the polls tell us that over half of Italians, including many center-right voters, he thinks the same way – he comments – I am applying for Action also because it is the only party to openly say that Draghi would still be the ideal prime minister “.

Then, returning to talk about his farewell to FI, he reiterates: “My words, the words of those who played in the first moderate, pro-European, liberal Forza Italia, flew in the wind and I often felt isolated. If I had stayed after Draghi’s door I would have traded my conscience, my ideas, for an armchair “.

See also Muhammad Al Sharqi: The educational process contributes to the renaissance of countries Read also: Cdx program, Meloni chooses Fitto. A guarantee for the Brothers of Italy Double mandate, from Fico to Toninelli: the champions of the people with no more seats Vote, atomic splits on the left. Little parties to cultivate the vegetable garden Apple and Amazon celebrate on the stock exchange after the accounts, Facebook suffers Royal Family, William cheated on Kate. Prince, escapades and pegging. GOSSIP Berlusconi is back on TV after 3 years and starts with the Salvini lists. VIDEO Nexi, revenues jumped to € 1.5 million in the half year Hera, ‘Energy for climate’ sustainability report published Female entrepreneurship, the 5th Unioncamere report presented

Subscribe to the newsletter

