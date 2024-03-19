Technology will assist counselors in judging lower value cases, according to president Carlos Higino

O Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) will adopt judgments via virtual plenary, as is done in STF (Supreme Federal Court), and the use of artificial intelligence. Remote judging will be put into practice in 2024. The system is being developed in partnership with the Serpro (Federal Data Processing Service). The AI ​​will take a while longer. The measures were announced by the president of the council, Carlos Higino Ribeiro de Alencar, in an interview with Power360. The virtual plenary will serve lawyers in lower-value cases. “These processes under R$1 million, R$2 million, R$10 million rarely come to Brasília for oral arguments”, he said. To avoid only judgments being made remotely, Higino declared that the largest processes will remain in person.