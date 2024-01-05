By September 2023, the judged value was R$230 billion, despite strikes and changes to the body's rules

O Carf (Administrative Council of Financial Resources) judged R$230 billion in tax actions filed until September 2023. The number is the highest in the last 4 years. In 2022, the accumulated value was R$132.5 billion.

The total number of judgments judged and resolutions issued are also higher than in 2022. There were 17,911 cases considered and 1,850 resolutions declared in 2023, compared to 10,879 cases and 1,117 resolutions in the previous year. The latest update of the agency's data is from December 27th. Here's the complete of the survey (PDF – 1 MB).

Below is the evolution of values ​​judged by Carf since 2013:

Below is the evolution of cases judged by Carf since 2013:

The recorded data were obtained in a year marked by strikes and changes in the body, which makes up the structure of the Ministry of Finance. In December, 48 tax auditors from the Federal Revenue at Carf delivered a letter of resignation to the council's secretariat in Brasília.

The category demands that the federal government pay an efficiency bonus. At the beginning of the month, Sindifisco Nacional, the tax auditors' union, rejected a proposal on the issue and voted to continue with the strike movement.

Added to this is the bill of Carf approved by the Federal Senate in August this year, responsible for resuming the casting vote on council decisions.

This means that, when there is a tie in a dispute over tax payments, Minerva's vote (tiebreaker) will always be for the government and against the companies.

The return of the device is part of the anti-deficit package announced by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. The government's expectation is to raise R$54 billion in 2023, even with the changes in the quality vote.

Government senators talk about the possibility of the device resulting in revenue of around R$60 billion to the government per year from 2024 onwards.

The approved model is less punitive to companies defeated with this type of vote – they pay the debt, but without fines or interest payments for the delay period of up to 90 days.

Payment must be made in up to 12 installments. In case of default on any installment, interest will be charged again. During the 90-day period, the tax payer will have access to the tax regularity certificate.