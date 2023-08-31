from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/31/2023 – 10:22 am

With the reinforced speeches of ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance) and Simone Tebet (Planning), the federal government is more than certain that 2024 will end with zero deficit. At this moment, the Planalto is moving ahead with measures to approve resources for next year’s Budget, ending with a positive balance. On Wednesday, the 30th, one of the steps towards the surplus was the approval of the bill by the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (CARF), by 34 votes to 27.

“The budget is balanced. Balanced means that primary revenues are equal to primary expenditures”, reiterated Haddad on Monday, the 28th. “The numbers don’t lie, we can have a zero target,” Tebet told journalists after participating in a public hearing at the Joint Commission on Plans, Public Budgets and Oversight (CMO).

See below the measures forwarded and approved in recent months by the government aimed at raising funds to meet the target established in the new fiscal framework:

The government issued the Provisional Measure 1,184 , which provides for the taxation of investments in investment funds. The measure promises a collection of BRL 13.28 billion in 2024. The modality requires a minimum investment of BRL 10 million.

“Income from investments in investment funds will be subject to withholding of the Withholding Income Tax – IRRF on the following dates: on the last business day of May and November; or on the date of distribution of earnings, amortization, redemption or disposal of shares, if it occurs before”, says the text of the MP.

The government also forwarded to Congress the bill that deals with the taxation of offshore, investments made mostly in tax havens. For next year, the expectation is that the government collects R$ 7.05 billion; for 2024, the expectation is to raise BRL 13.28 billion. In 2025, the collection potential reaches BRL 6.75 billion, and BRL 7.13 billion in 2026.

The project provides for exemption for individuals with income abroad of up to R$ 6,000 per year. "This could be the situation of people who have used remunerated foreign bank accounts to cover small personal expenses abroad, for example, on international trips". Income between BRL 6,000 and BRL 50,000 per year, according to the text, will be subject to taxation at the rate of 15%, while income above BRL 50,000 will be subject to a rate of 22.5% . "This being the maximum rate already applied to short-term financial investments in Brazil", pointed out the folder. In the Senate, a bill was approved that reestablishes the casting vote in the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf). The measure ensures the tie-breaking vote in favor of the government in the judgments of the body. Carf is a body of the Ministry of Finance that decides tax disputes between taxpayers and the federal tax authorities. According to the government, author of PL 2,384/2023, the proposal aims to increase Union revenue by up to R$ 59 billion. A Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1,182/2023 was published in the Official Gazette in July of this year, aiming to regulate fixed odds bets known as "market bets". The MP also enters the list of measures for federal collection. "The proceeds from betting go to the budget with a low forecast. We estimate something around BRL 2 billion per year", said Haddad.

