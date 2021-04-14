‘A promising young woman’ It has that ‘Gladiator’ point, where the protagonist advances in the story to the rhythm of her thirst for revenge. What makes it creepy is its apparent frivolity, which is deliberately misleading. It lulls you to sleep with a false sense of security, with a hyper-feminine aesthetic, and then, just as you let your guard down, it rips your jugular with a knife. Nominated for an Oscar for best film, best director and best original screenplay (for the newcomer Emerald Fennell), its protagonist, Carey Mulligan, also aspires to the Oscar for best actress. In this sensation of the year film, Mulligan (London, 35 years old) plays Cassie, a seemingly messy young woman who sets traps for sexual predators. A feminist and fun film, which delights in its deception and throws a grenade against the patriarchy.

-This is a character that forces you to get out of your comfort zone. What led you to risk so much?

-My absolute confidence in Emerald. From the moment I met her, I knew that the movie was going to be completely different from any previous job in my career. She is amazing, diligent, concise, and imaginative. He knew how to roll the narrative chronologically to create tension within me. My hope is that, that when you work with a director they improve you for the next performance.

-How do you understand Cassie?

-A woman with absolute control of what she does. Under the mask of being someone out of control, he manipulates each action in his own way. Emerald created a perfect atmosphere for the scenes, allowing the actors to ponder their work before doing it so they would feel safe. I have never met a director so present and considerate of actors.

-What motivates you to choose a character?

-Fear, risk, curiosity, the desire to do something different. If I know where the script goes in the first act, I stop reading it. I like that it has substance, that there is surprise, emotion. The script had me open-mouthed from the first to the last scene.

-Again nominated for an Oscar. Before it was for ‘An Education’. Knows how to choose characters.

-In the beginning, it was difficult for me to approach my role, and that is what you are looking for, the challenge, the way to reach the heart of that character who is doing amazing things and who does them for a reason.

-Feminism is the heart of this story.

-Without revealing too much, you have to understand her anger as an addiction that is consuming her and forces her to act, but there is no hatred in her.

-He seems to have put the brakes on his career.

-When I was younger, I wanted to work all the time. It was a necessity. I have not made a career in the theater, and my work in film and television became my preparation.

Video.



The movie trailer.



-Have you signed your next project yet?

-Yes. I haven’t filmed in a year and I can’t wait to go back. I’m going to play Felicia Cohn Montealegre, wife of composer Leonard Bernstein, in ‘Maestro’, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper. He is an actor who has always supported me a lot in my work and insisted on accepting the character. It is a wonderful love story.

–You have become one of the most acclaimed British actresses. Is it dizzying to see life from a pedestal?

-I am the first surprised by what has happened in my career in recent years. As an actress, as a woman, as a mother, I like to represent real characters, well written, interesting women. Stories that make the hair stand on end. When I read a script and I don’t see myself on paper, that’s when I join the project because I like the fear of feeling imperfect within the character. There is nothing more wonderful for an artist than to be able to grow in different directions.

-Are you able to ‘hang’ your fame?

-I’m not a person who seeks attention, nor do I like the idea of ​​being famous all the time. In my private life, which I jealously guard, I am not the woman who appears on the red carpet. My life is much calmer than my public image. I am simple, an actress who does not mind promoting her films, but who sets her limits when it comes to respecting her privacy.

-Do you think about his legacy, the awards, the Oscars?

-Undoubtedly, a legacy is to give oneself completely to each job and that is what I do when I am involved in a project; give myself to the fullest. Then when I’m done, I try to forget about it until it’s promo time and I think about that character again. But prizes and material things are not that important to me. Look, I am a lucky girl who sees life in a positive way, even in the times that have touched us. I did not expect my career to have a meteoric reaction as it had thanks to ‘An Education’, now I feel that thousands of years have passed since then, but it is also true that before, when I was young, I went from audition to audition and did not get a job . I know what it’s like to fight for what you want.