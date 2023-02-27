Heated discussion at Sky Calcio Club on ball possession, with sparks between Fabio Caressa and Marco Bucciantini after the Milan-Atalanta match. Bucciantini, host of the broadcast, was explaining the importance of ball possession in matches. According to Bucciantini it is no coincidence that the statistic in question marks higher percentages for the teams that win and which are at the top of the Seria A standings. Caressa argues in disagreement with the guest. “From a statistical point of view, ball possession means nothing. Peel, statistically, ball possession is an old thing…”. Bucciantini replies: “He’s not right, he’s wrong. I want to finish my concept, I let him intervene”. The conductor concludes angrily: “If anything, it’s me who lets you intervene in here. Have patience”.