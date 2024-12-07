There is not a single match that only ends with good news for Madrid. Ancelotti’s team has had a season of ups and downs in results and a high number of injuries. Not even in a relatively easy victory against Gironathe white team was spared from not increasing the number of personnel in the infirmary.

Bellingham and Mendy were replaced early due to muscle injuries, and Rodrygo He did not even travel to Girona, despite having entered the call. The Frenchman is completely ruled out for Bergamo. He has a puncture in his right thigh and is waiting for tests to know exactly how long he will be out. And Ancelotti believes that Jude, who in principle would only suffer from an overload, and the Brazilian will travel to Italy: “Rodrygo was not feeling well and we preferred to leave him in Madrid, but I think he will be available for Bergamo.”

Carlo takes a breath, after the defeats in Liverpool and Bilbao, and faces the match against Atalanta with a little less pressure, decisive for Madrid, which has accumulated three consecutive defeats in the Champions League: «After Bellingham’s goal, the fifth in a row in the League , the team has had more clarity and ideas, and I think the second part has gone very well. It has also been very good Brahma“I liked Arda’s goal… We have to endure the moment.”

Güler was a starter in Montilivi and, like the rest of the team, he was not very involved at the beginning, but ended up having a great game and scoring a nice goal: «Arda had a hard time getting into the game, but he worked a lot in the first half even though he wasn’t very successful. In the second he scored a fantastic goal. I want to highlight your work, it has helped a lot. And the goal takes some of the pressure off. “I think he is a young man who has a lot of pressure around him.”









The absence of Asencio, starter in the last four games, also stood out from the eleven. The youth player has burst into the center of the defense with force, but after the intense match between San Mames plus the accumulated in these two weeks, Ancelotti understood that the best thing was to give him rest so that he arrives fresh in Bergamo: «It has been difficult for Asencio to recover after Bilbao. Just a problem of fatigue and nothing more. “Raúl has shown his quality, he is a very reliable and good centre-back.”