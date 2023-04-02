Madrid.- For several months, Shakira and Gerard Piqué have been the eye of the shows after they announced their separation and it was revealed that the former soccer player would have been unfaithful to the Colombian singer with a 23-year-old student, Clara Chia Marti.

Faced with this situation, Gerard Piqué has been strongly criticized and attacked on social networks for having deceived the interpreter of ‘Anthology’ and for walking comfortably with his girlfriend and alleged third party in discord through the streets of Barcelona.

We recommend you read…

Recently, the retired soccer player caused a sensation after he broke his silence for the second time about his break up with shakira and all the attacks he has received for it.

It all happened during an interview, after the famous 36-year-old athlete was questioned about the millions of comments he receives daily from network users, where he pointed out that celebrity fans often send very strong comments.

We recommend you read…

“My ex-partner is Latin American and you do not know what I have come to receive on social networks, from people who are fans of her and who say thousands of nonsense, I do not care about them, really, it is zero, because I don’t know them at all Pique began.

Likewise, Piqué added: “Go find out if they have no life and that is why it is there, and what importance do you have to give them, it is that it is zero. You will never meet them in your life, they are like robots”.

However, netizens they did not believe in the words of catalan and they branded him a liar, because they can’t believe that the constant criticism he receives doesn’t affect him at all, because otherwise he wouldn’t dare to touch the subject so often.