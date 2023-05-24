Anne Will will end her talk show of the same name on ARD at the end of the year. A possible successor is Caren Miosga – it would not be the first time that she inherited Will.

DThe ARD “Tagesthemen” presenter Caren Miosga (54) is under discussion as a possible successor to political talker Anne Will. At the request of the German Press Agency, the leading ARD broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) announced on Tuesday evening: “ARD is currently developing a coordinated talk concept together. The Norddeutsche Rundfunk is in talks with Caren Miosga about succeeding Anne Will for a political talk show on Sunday evening in the first.” The “Bild” newspaper reported first.

Around 16 years “Anne Will” in the first

The public broadcaster went on to say: “The broadcaster will not comment on ongoing negotiations. As soon as there are binding agreements, the NDR will inform you about it.”

Anne Will will end her political talk show of the same name at the end of the year. The contract expires, and the well-known TV presenter then wants to turn to other projects. She then moderated the show for around 16 years for the first. It runs on Sunday evenings after the “crime scene” – in other words, in a very prominent slot.

Should Miosga become the new political talker, she would again inherit Will. Miosga replaced Will in 2007 as a presenter on the ARD news program “Tagesthemen”. Miosga is now the longest-serving “Daily Issues” presenter.