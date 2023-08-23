Carel Eiting has lost the arbitration case he initiated against FC Volendam on all counts. The independent arbitration board rejected all of the player’s demands.

Eiting brought the case against his club because he believed he could use a clause in his contract that contained a limited transfer fee. He also thought that FC Volendam should cooperate in a transfer because it had been agreed that the club was a springboard for him to a bigger club.

FC Twente wanted to take over Eiting for that amount – about five hundred thousand euros. The born Amsterdammer is now fixed until 2025 at the club where he was important with ten assists last season. FC Twente will now have to take him over for a higher amount.





In the arbitration case, Eiting faced his trainer Wim Jonk in Zeist last week, with whom he had a good relationship. He did not play for Volendam this season because he did not consider himself mentally suitable for it. Both parties accused each other during the case about leaking the clause. It is still unknown whether Eiting will now take action for Volendam. The club will not play next weekend. The transfer market closes on August 31. See also Lula meets with pope and Italian authorities this 4th

In a statement on the club’s website, FC Volendam regrets the choice of the player to start an arbitration process. The club argues that constructive talks between potential buying clubs and FC Volendam is the only right way to a possible transfer. During the arbitration case in Zeist last week, it emerged that an offer of two million from the French Girondins Bordeaux was also on the table. This was swept off the table by Eiting himself.

FC Volendam also sees the ruling of the arbitration committee as a support for a training club that it is itself. The club was previously successful in another arbitration case. Micky van de Ven also filed a case against his employer. Van de Ven later made a transfer to VfL Wolfsburg. Because the defender recently left for Tottenham Hotspur for a large amount, Volendam received another large amount for him because of a resale percentage. See also Russia uses everything it has to wage counteroffensive, says Zelensky



We find it especially very annoying for Carel. Arnold Bruggink, FC Twente

FC Twente will look at how to proceed with the Eiting case on Wednesday. “We have taken note of the verdict and have nothing to add to it yet,” says technical director Arnold Bruggink. “We find it especially very annoying for Carel.”

The midfielder indicated during the arbitration case last week that not only he, but his entire family is suffering from the case. Eiting has also reported sick twice and has not yet played for the club this season. The defeat in the arbitration case left the captain of last season in a difficult position. He has already indicated that he still wants to go to FC Twente.

The question is how things will continue now. Volendam believes that the player is worth 2.5 million euros, but FC Twente cannot and does not want to pay that amount. The impasse between all parties seems to continue. See also Özdemir reacts to today's show criticism: "Crap, I've been exposed"

