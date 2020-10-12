Every evening at 8 p.m., caregivers were applauded during confinement. Camille Pinglis is 29 years old, she is a nurse in intensive care at the North hospital in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). At the beginning of October, she has no more respite than in spring. In his Covid unit, only one in ten beds remains. “We haven’t had too much time to rest compared to the last few months. I’m tired, psychically, physically too”, confides the nurse, in the edition of the 20 Hours of Sunday 11 October.

The care of patients is even more complicated at the moment, because Camille Pinglis has to manage patients with Covid and others. In June, a few months after the peak of the epidemic, the nurse already confided to France 2 her concerns. Despite difficult times, she never stopped being there. Today, she is still waiting for the 180 euros bonus promised by the government.