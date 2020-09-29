The allowance, paid by the family allowance funds or the Mutualité sociale agricole, will be around 44 euros per day for people living as a couple and 52 euros per day for a single person.

They will be able to breathe. Caregivers who support an elderly, sick or disabled loved one will be able to request, from October 1, a three-month compensated leave, announced Tuesday, September 29 the Minister for Autonomy, Brigitte Bourguignon.

It’s about helping “those who, on a daily basis, have chosen to take care of their elderly mother, a child or a spouse with a disability”. This reform “materializes state support for the eight to 11 million invisible people who are the front-line actors of solidarity”, underlined Brigitte Bourguignon.

The principle of such compensated leave – of a maximum duration of three months, but which can be renewed, up to one year over the entire career of the employee – was approved by the National Assembly in October 2019 The decree validating its entry into force must be published Wednesday in the Official Journal, according to the cabinet of Brigitte Bourguignon.