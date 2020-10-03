It’s a matter of solidarity: stopping work to take care of a dependent relative, a disabled child or an elderly parent is now paid. All employees in the public or private sector, the self-employed and job seekers can benefit from caregiver leave since October 1.

The caregiver will receive 44 euros per day if he lives with a partner, 52 euros if he lives alone. The leave can be up to three months and can be divided. Supported by CAF, these days will count for the calculation of the pension. In Sweden and Denmark, carers are professionals paid by the state. In France as in Italy, caregivers are often close to the family who are unaware of their status. This new right is an important step for their recognition.

