“The confinement has revealed even more exacerbated that we, the caregivers, are isolated people”, testifies Céline Martinez, 48, mother of three children, including William, 11, suffering from Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare form of autism. This is also the observation made by the collective Je t’aide, which campaigns for the recognition and rights of caregivers, those people who regularly come to the aid of a dependent person in their entourage. The association has just published a study which shows that caregivers found themselves on the front line during confinement to take care alone, most of the time, of their loved one, due, in particular, to the elimination or reduction of home help, lack of nursing staff, or the closure of reception facilities. 55% of them had to perform acts usually performed by professionals. Another figure illustrating the scale of the phenomenon: 56% of home helpers were suspended during confinement.

The study, based on the 789 responses from caregivers, evokes the flood of messages, calls for help, sent by caregivers on social networks at the time of confinement. General Delegate of the association, Olivier Morice gives the edifying example of an employee who found herself having to take care of her diabetic father overnight, with both legs amputated and on dialysis. For Céline Martinez, who is part of the 20% of so-called “heavy load” caregivers, confinement was “Prison”. “I barely had time to go to the bathroom when I was taking care of his brothers, or preparing meals, he would go out on the balcony and throw away whatever he could. “

In reality, this psychologist’s helper function is a real obstacle course, and this from the birth of her son. “You are in an absolutely sidereal void. You have to fend for yourself to go fishing for info. ” For her, France is 50 years behind in terms of understanding and integrating people with disabilities, compared to a country like Italy. In her case, it took her 10 years to achieve recognition of her son as “80% disabled” and therefore eligible for aid greater than the 200 euros per month she had received until then.

Before confinement, the family had managed to organize themselves. “William was taken care of in a specialized institution, an IME, he went to school from 9 am to 4 pm and we had managed to find a balance, fragile, but it was a balance. Because there was a framework, because there was a benevolence that took into account the behavioral disorder, because there were people trained to deal with the disorders of his illness. And I had managed to find work, which was still exceptional, but at the time of confinement, everything stopped. We found ourselves alone, abandoned, relegated to the ban of society. The Covid crisis has highlighted in a very flamboyant way all that we have suffered for years “, Céline Martinez analysis.

If the caregivers, estimated at 11 million in France, were forgotten during confinement, they are, in fact, in general The cause: the lack of means. In the opinion of the study director, this is an “absolute misunderstanding”. Rather than funding what the Je t’Aide collective calls a “right to respite”, the state is pushing caregivers to exhaustion: “And an exhausted caregiver today, what is he doing?” He takes sick leave financed by Social Security, he extends the hospitalization of a loved one by one week. Which comes at a cost. A day in a day or night-type respite structure represents less money. Helping caregivers is not an expense, it is a saving, in addition to a solidarity gesture. “

Céline Martinez recognizes, however, that certain things were put in place by the government during the confinement: Sophie Cluzel, the Secretary of State in charge of disabled people, allowed the children to go out for more than an hour. A derisory measure for families. Céline Martinez therefore looked for alternative solutions, between short walks in the Bois de Boulogne, yoga sessions, showers to calm her son’s crises.

Basically, the site is huge. For the manager of the Je t’Aide collective, valuing caregivers is an essential first step: “It starts with a thank you from the elected officials. “ Then, “We should open up rights commensurate with the struggle led by caregivers”, he specifies. For example : “A caregiver who needs it should have easy access to respite. “

For her part, Céline Martinez evokes the considerable databases available to administrations, which could prove to be very useful. “Each structure that was in charge of the people helped would have had to call them one by one, saying: how are you? Does your loved one eat and sleep? Do you sleep and eat? “ Depending on the responses, the services could thus contact the family, neighbors, and help set up a support network. Only 14% of respondents to the questionnaire found solutions, alternative supports. “Caregivers ask for moral support, the slightest attention is a pleasure (…) but we expect concrete things such as a right to pension contribution”, insists Olivier Morice.

“A caregiver alone, humanly, cannot stand. We lead him to burn out, to illness, or to suicide, continues the mother. There were two deaths of caregivers in the period. They died not from covid, but from exhaustion. We could have paid attention to very sensitive and very serious cases. “