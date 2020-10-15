A second epidemic wave of Covid-19 is falling on hospitals and caregivers, nurses, doctors or orderlies, can no longer take it anymore. The salary increases obtained at the end of the “Ségur de la Santé”, nearly 200 euros per month for certain professions next year, unfortunately do not make the public hospital more attractive, regret the caregivers who demonstrate on Thursday 15 October everywhere in France at the call of several unions and collectives of caregivers.

Degraded working conditions still prevent attracting health professionals, explains Fabienne Eymard. According to this health executive at La Timone in Marseille, his job today consists of managing empty schedules, and in this case managing the shortage.

Long illnesses and maternity are not replaced. Fabienne Eymard, healthcare manager at La Timone in Marseille to franceinfo

“In my department, I have a childcare assistant who has been absent since January 2018, explains Fabienne Eymard. So that when I take out the schedule at the beginning of the month, it is already with one less person. In September, I had a Covid-related stoppage and another stoppage for surgery. As a result, my team of childcare auxiliaries ended up being one third less than the normal workforce “.

Each time, Fabienne Eymard must change the entire schedule of her teams, even if it means disrupting their personal lives. “Whether I like it or not, I’m in mistreatment at this level, deplores the health framework. And I realize, whether it’s me or the team, you get used to working understaffed. “

It happened to me to leave a single nurse with 32 patients in adults, especially in surgery.

“I was understaffed every other day”, says Thomas Laurent, nurse at the Hospices Civils de Lyon. So, to compensate, to fill in the gaps in the planning of his service, he multiplied the overtime, until, exhausted, he gave up. He leaves the hospital. “It was too much. And I couldn’t bring myself to continue for long under these conditions. So like many colleagues before me and certainly unfortunately many others who will come after, I chose to change jobs. . And at the level of the other caregivers, the feedback that we can have, most of them understand, says to me: ‘You are right to leave, it’s a good thing, if I could, I will do like you’ “. Today Thomas Laurent says he is sad to leave the public hospital, sad but relieved.