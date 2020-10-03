Nathalie Levy has been taking care of her grandmother for ten years. “We form a quartet of women around her to keep her at home while at 98 years old everyday life is complicated. The cognitive aspect, the logistical aspect, the physical aspect are difficult. We have established a kind of ballet, round dance that has been played for years with a lot of energy and enrichment “, explains journalist Nathalie Levy on franceinfo, Friday, October 2.

Caregiver leave is a “no ant. There have been eight to eleven million invisible and inaudible helpers. By 2060, a third of the population will be over 60 years old. The remuneration is a bit anecdotal. I don’t think it’s enough for the poorest to take it and I’m not sure the better-off ask for it. When you have a disabled child for life, three months is short “, concludes Nathalie Levy, who wrote the delivered Courage to the heart and backpack.

