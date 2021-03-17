fromMarcus Gable shut down

The AstraZeneca vaccine has long lost its reputation – all the more after its administration was suspended. A much more dangerous drug is prescribed every day in Germany.

Munich – The corona pandemic * has spawned a new specter. Not another highly contagious mutation * from Sars-CoV-2 *. No, it’s the AstraZeneca vaccine. Already in the first weeks of the year the vaccine was publicly declared to be the black sheep of the vaccine family.

The suspension of its administration in various European countries – including Germany since Monday * – puts the crown on this development. The question is how this development can be reversed. So that the AstraZeneca vaccine is really perceived for what it is: a lifesaver.

AstraZeneca vaccine in the Corona crisis: The contraceptive pill poses a much greater risk

In order to initiate a change in the external image, two politicians and a nurse are trying to compare it with a means that has been recognized in our society for more than a century. Although it is far more dangerous than the frowned upon British-Swedish vaccine. We’re talking about the birth control pill.

Former Family and Justice Minister Katarina Barley posted a link from Techniker-Krankenkasse to the side effects of the contraceptive on Twitter. Accordingly, eight to twelve out of 10,000 women would suffer from thrombosis after taking it. “Has that bothered anyone so far?” Asks the SPD politician.

According to previous knowledge, seven of more than 1.6 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca active ingredient in Germany had to struggle with this side effect *. That would be broken down to 10,000 0.04375 cases.

AstraZeneca vaccine in the Corona crisis: “The way to the vaccination center is much more dangerous”

The CDU member of the Bundestag, Marian Wendt, who has already been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, tries to make this comparison. “I come to the conclusion that the vaccine is much safer than taking an anti-baby pill, for example,” emphasizes the 35-year-old from Torgau in Saxony image: “The way to the vaccine center is also much more dangerous than the vaccine itself.”

His body struggled after the administration. But only to a tolerable extent: “I had a little bit of chills the night after the vaccination. It is completely normal, everyone has it, it is the same with every vaccination. But nothing more. “

Can lead to thrombosis: The contraceptive pill poses a significantly greater risk than the AstraZeneca vaccine. © Carsten Rehder / dpa

AstraZeneca vaccine in the Corona crisis: “Anti-baby pill is prescribed a million times”

Even the blogging nurse Ricardo Lange cannot understand the excitement about AstraZeneca and the doubts about the active ingredient. On Instagram he writes about the thrombosis fright: “There is a drug that is prescribed millions of times in Germany, and in which this side effect – triggered by a blood clot – is documented and described.”

Of course, Lange also speaks of the birth control pill. “And do you know what I find perverse about the whole thing? That it is now a good thing for a woman to take the pill, ”the nurse exclaims:“ Even young girls are accompanied to the doctor by their parents as soon as the famous ‘first time’ is in the room. ”

AstraZeneca vaccine in the corona crisis: would you prefer a pill with side effects for women than a condom for men?

Once in motion, he immediately targets a related grievance: the irresponsibility of men when it comes to contraception. “We men in particular make it pretty easy for us. Sure, using a condom is of course annoying and a turn-off for many, “he puts his finger in the wound:” Suddenly, the side-effect profile of the pill is no longer that important. Doesn’t concern us either. “

His devastating judgment: “The fact that women are also allowed to pay for ‘their’ pill themselves, and that the man usually does not participate in it, tops it all off.”

AstraZeneca vaccine in the Corona crisis: “Can save lives and prevent serious diseases”

What goes against him and the two politicians against the grain: It is measured with two different standards. “With the ‘pleasure pill’, serious side effects such as thrombosis are accepted without blinking an eyelid, and a huge barrel is opened for a vaccination that can save lives or prevent serious illnesses,” complains Lange.

The comparison between vaccine and pill doesn’t seem that simple either: When asked about the comparison with possible side effects of taking the birth control pill, the SPD politician and doctor Karl Lauterbach reacted skeptically on Deutschlandfunk. “The thromboses that occur after taking the pill are not comparable in severity with the thromboses we are talking about here.”

Some support for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Never before has a lifesaver needed this support more urgently to garner some credit. (mg) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

