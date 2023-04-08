The heart of Ben King, a 32-year-old boy with Down Syndrome, did not hold up after the blows of the caregiver. The woman was convicted

Many remember the story of Ben Kingthe 32-year-old boy with Down Syndrome, who died due to the fault of the caregiver Dami Tobi Ayan.

The 62-year-old woman was supposed to take care of Ben King but instead she hit him, hit him on the head and the poor guy had a heart attackwhich left him no escape.

The story dates back to last 2020 and comes from the United Kingdom. Many still remember her, after the great media hype all over the world.

Ben King’s carer nailed by cameras

The hospital’s CCTV cameras filmed what happened and nailed the carer. She the latter was sentenced to 9 months of imprisonment.

The investigators, following the investigations, have established that the woman’s gesture is related to the cause of death of the 32-year-old.

A scene captured by cameras, which was shown in the classroom and that left the young man’s friends and family shocked. One of those present told the newspapers:

It makes you sick to watch it. You can see Ben is struggling to breathe. He was sick when he was hit. They knocked him to the ground. You see him crawling on the floor: no one helped him put him back in his chair.

Even the detective who led the investigation declined to comment on what happened. Dami Tobi Ayan had everyone’s trust, she had to take care of that disabled boy. She had to help him, understand him, guide him. And instead, to be heard she chose the hard way and, in the end, Ben’s heart has no rector. Now he will have to pay for his actions.

After the 32-year-old’s death, ahospital investigation, due to other previous deaths. The dependent adults ward at Cawston Park Hospital in Norfolk has been closed and patients transferred to other facilities.