Taking care of a sick family member represents a “value” that institutions must recognize at 360 degrees: 30 patient associations active in the field of chronic, oncological and rare diseases are asking for it

They ask greater support from social welfare services, trainingmore information on rights and benefitsas well as psychological support. But above all they ask that their role is finally recognized and adequately protected. They are the Italian family or informal caregivers, an army of invisible people, approximately 7 million in Italy (Istat data 2018) who assist a family member free of charge, voluntarily and continuously without having had specific training. The delicate topic was at the center of a meeting entitled «Caregiver, Value for Care»: it was promoted in Rome today, 20 February 2024, by Senator Elena Murelli (Lega) with the Italian Association of Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (Aipasim) in partnership with Takeda Italia. At their side is a coalition of 30 patient associations active in chronic, oncological and rare diseases. The aim of the meeting is to raise awareness of institutions, public opinion and the media on the fundamental role played by caregivers and on the urgency of providing answers to their needs, promoting their legal recognition and social and economic protection.

The investigation In over half of the cases (55%) assist a parent, followed by the partner (16%). Assistance activities they occupy about 6 hours a day and include emotional and moral support, management of the patient's daily routine, organization of visits and therapies and handling of medical bureaucracy, such as disability and accompaniment procedures. These are some of the data that emerge from the survey «Carers in rare, oncological and chronic diseases» carried out on a sample of over 300 caregivers by Elma Research. The daily life of the caregiver is tiring and very complex: 64% of caregivers follows the patient's healthcare journey60% le paperwork and 46% support him in treatment management; 51% of caregivers use paid healthcare providers for assistance, but the family doctor is confirmed as the main support. The psychological experience is more multifaceted than ever. Faced with a strong physical and psychological load reported by 67% of the sample, 71% experience their work as "useful and rewarding". Furthermore, 83% even show a high level of engagement with their activity and their closeness with the person assisted. Caregivers express satisfaction in carrying out such a demanding task which, although burdensome, strengthens the bond with their loved one. The investigation also highlights some significant ones critical elements in the caregiving activity: firstly, the management of the time reserved for the patient and partly taken away from the partner and children, from work and from oneself; the strong expenditure of physical, mental and emotional energy; the lack of skills, especially in providing support to your loved one; the bureaucratic and organizational aspects, which represent the real stumbling block for all caregivers. In terms of requests, 78% report the need for social care services and among these the most desired is home care (34%) followed by the delivery of medicines at home (34%) and facilitation of transport; greater information on the patient's protection and welfare and social security rights, as well as on practical issues relating to their activity, is requested by 56% of caregivers; while 46% feel the need for psychological support due to the high emotional load that the caregiving activity entails with alternating phases of discouragement and mistrust.

The document Strengthened by the results that emerged from the Aipasim survey, in collaboration with the 30 associations, a document was developed, divided into 4 points, with the caregivers' requests to the institutions. In particular, the promoters ask: 1) Recognize the figure of the caregiver, promoting legislative homogeneity among all the Regions, strengthening measures that can reconcile the role of caregiver with work and family, establishing National Caregiver Day, introducing tax incentives, flexibility at work, benefits and contributions for assistance . 2) Expand access to social welfare services, guaranteeing a homogeneous network across the national territory with support services, home treatment assistance, home delivery of devices and medicines and facilitating access to services also through the digitalisation of branches and touch points. 3) Promote training and information, establishing desks and info points dedicated to caregivers in different care settings – local health authorities, hospitals, general practitioners' offices – and activating a web portal with information on different pathologies, which can direct caregivers, creating distance training courses and manuals specific. 4) Provide support for emotional needs, through counseling and psychotherapy services, listening centers for caregivers and dedicated numbers to offer psychological support. The requests were presented to the institutions during the national event and are aimed at activating the actions and interventions necessary to support family caregivers.

The future government law The initiative coincides with a phase of new attention towards the world of caregivers by the institutions, as also confirmed by the recent formation of the «Technical table for the analysis and definition of useful elements for a state law on family caregivers», on the basis of a decree signed by the Minister of Labor and social policies, Marina Elvira Calderoneand by the Minister for Disabilities, Alessandra Locatelli. «A State, which intends to represent a community of solidarity, has the duty to accompany, promote and support those who help. “Helping those who help” means giving back to caregivers what we receive from them, in a circular dynamic of reciprocity that can generate, at the same time, social well-being and a sense of the value of what is accomplished”, he stated Maria Teresa Bellucci, deputy minister of Labor and Social Policies who added: «The Government is working on two fronts: the inter-ministerial technical table on Disability-Work and Social Policies which will have to present in the coming weeks an operational roadmap and the implementing provisions for caregivers contained in the Elderly Reform, which establishes that the social, socio-health and local health services must actively involve the family caregiver in the individualized plan of the assisted person, informing him of the services and opportunities in the area”. The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaciin a message sent to the organizers of the conference, recalled “the essential role of the caregiver in the social fabric”.

Patient associations «The Aipasim associationfounded in 2017, has been committed in recent years to creating awareness about myelodysplastic disease and the important socio-health and economic impact of this pathology – remember its president Giuseppe Cafiero – but above all our objective has always been to give voice to patients and their families and bring their needs and requirements to the institutional tables. Experience has taught us that the caregiver is a fundamental player in the treatment, so much so that in recent times we have focused our attention on this increasingly important figure: from this observation came the idea, shared with Takeda Italia, of carrying out a fact-finding survey on Italian family caregivers. The data that emerged are very representative of the current scenario and clearly show how the people we prefer to call "care donors" report many needs, priority among these being the simplification of bureaucratic procedures, psychological support and access to social welfare services. This evidence allowed Aipasim and the 30 partner associations to develop a series of requests that were presented to the institutions. «We hope that political decision makers will listen and follow up on these requests – Cafiero specified – and that a series of concrete actions can be implemented to guarantee the adequate support that caregivers deserve».

Crucial role in society «We believed in this project right from the start, and I want to thank Aipasim again for involving us, convinced today more than ever that those involved in health can no longer ignore considering the figure of the caregiver in the healthcare system and the crucial role he plays for our society – he explained Anna Maria Bencini, CEO of Takeda Italia, a company present in 80 countries with around 50 thousand employees -. The aim of this important event was to make concrete evidence available from which to start a renewed commitment towards the recognition and protection of the caregiver. We will continue to actively collaborate with those who want to work so that the caregiver, an indispensable figure for our society, is no longer invisible.”

