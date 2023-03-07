Profeco alerts and withdraws this baby cereal from the market for THESE reasons

The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) reported that some cereals and foods for babies and children of young age have up to 30 percent sugarssomething that should be taken into account by both parents and pediatricians.

When preparing a study, it tested industrialized products of 30 brands to find out their nutritional content and verify compliance with the labeling in relation to commercial information, in accordance with the provisions of the corresponding regulations.

An example of these is the Cerelac Nestlé brand, which is recommended from 12 months, but does not have the mandatory legend “Use milk or formula but not water”, in breach of the norm on formulas and foods for infants and children of young age

Many of the products analyzed do not have sugar, but there are others that contain up to 30% of it, something to take into account when comprehensively evaluating the diet of infants and young children together with a pediatrician.

Cereals with a lot of sugar for children:

Cerelac Nestle. Cereal with milk

Nestum Nestle. wheat and honey

Gerber, Whole Wheat Honey

Cereals for infants:

Nestum Nestle. Quinoa and seven grains

Nestum Nestle. Wheat Apple Banana

Nestum Nestlé 4 Cereals

Gerber, oats, rice, wheat and barley

Gerber, whole wheat apple

Food for young children:

Gerber Puffs Blackberries. Food for young children, based on cereals, with blueberry flavor, added with vitamins and iron

GerberPuffs Strawberry Apple. Food for young children, based on cereals with strawberry apple flavor, added with vitamins and iron

Gerber Puffs Peach. Food for young children, based on cereals with peach flavor, added with vitamins and iron

Finally, Profeco asked parents to properly choose the product that their children need, since their nutrition is essential for their development to be good.

When preparing a cereal, include breast milk or that recommended by the pediatrician.