There are still a few days left for the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake but it seems that the game ended up leaked somehow and that is why spoilers will be the order of the day.

That is what a well-known informant, Dusk Golem, shared via Twitter. This user commented ‘just as a heads up, Resident Evil 4 Remake is 100% in the ‘wild’, I saw some clips people notified me in some places’. It’s kind of sad but real.

To the above, he added ‘I won’t share them, but if you want to avoid spoilers, now is the time to start treading carefully’.

Dusk Golem continued to say ‘while I’m sure Capcom will start cleaning things up soon, my suggestion going forward is to be careful on social media and video sharing sites’.

He then pointed out that it is better to be careful what appears on the Internet in the next few days.

Capcom.

Then, Dusk Golem added ‘some with automatic recommendations, like Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, etc., may be the ones to be more careful with, but there are ways to block terms’. Everything to avoid spoilers of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

When does Resident Evil 4 Remake come out and cost?

If you want to follow Dusk Golem’s lead about avoiding spoilers for Resident Evil 4 Remakethen they will have to stay away from the Internet a bit until March 24, which is when the game comes out.

This can be played on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC through Steam. In the case of Sony platforms, the price of the game is $59.99 dollars, just over $1,109 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. What about the Xbox version?

Capcom.

In the case of the Xbox Series X|S adaptation, it is $1,207 Mexican pesos, and speaking of the PC via Steam, we are $1,190 pesos.

As you can see there are some differences between the managed price of the game, so you choose which version is convenient for you to pre-purchase.

A demo is currently available Resident Evil 4 Remake in case you want to try the game. This has an ‘extreme’ mode that can be unlocked after finishing the trial version.

A demo is currently available Resident Evil 4 Remake in case you want to try the game. This has an 'extreme' mode that can be unlocked after finishing the trial version.