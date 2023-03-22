The credit or debit card cloning It is one of the most common crimes in Mexico, which consists of the theft of the information contained in the plastic through electronic devices with which they transfer your information to a new card.

This practice has become common in some businesses, including gas stations where these cases occur most frequently, mainly due to staff turnover, thus making it difficult to identify those responsible.

It is in these establishments in which the bank terminals are violated and when paying the data is transferred to a card called ‘Pigeon’all this happens at the moment of making the payment and the client loses sight of the plastic.

For this reason, it is advisable to always be aware of the location of your card at all times and that the operation be carried out in front of you or make the payment in cash, to avoid any setback of this type.

How do I know if my debit card was cloned?

The indisputable sign that you have been a victim of cloning is when unknown charges appear on your credit or debit card, and the bank must carry out an investigation to verify that you did not make those expenses and return your money.

From the account statements, which can be reviewed online and in mobile banking, the place where the unrecognized charges have appeared will be shown, and thus be able to find the possible perpetrators and even initiate a complaint.