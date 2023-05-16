Having a credit card has become a nightmare for many mexicansto the point where at a certain moment and not having the economic solvency to pay their monthly payments, they resort to get into debt more paying it with another bank card.

According to figures from the National Baking and Stock Commission (CNBV), Mexicans are increasingly late in their credit card payments, because the delinquency rate of the cards credit is at its highest level since May 2022.

According to figures from the CNBV, the delinquency rate last March was 2.81 percent, the highest rate since last May when the delinquency was 2.85 percent.

If you are one of those people who suffer to pay your credit card and now you resort to paying that debt using another card, here we will tell you what are the strategies that you can apply to avoid ending up with a large debt.

Although there are banks that allow you to transfer debts to another credit card and that even offer preferential rates, something that must be reviewed are the conditions so that, when transferring the debt, from one bank to another, it grows less.

Something that you must take into account is that there are disadvantages, one of them is that not all banks allow you to transfer these liabilities and that the credit limits may be more limited on the new card.

Another very important point is that you keep in mind that it is vital to have a good credit history, since that is what allows banks to allow you to have better cards, conditions and even credit.

Hence the importance of having a good behavior in your credit card, Well, that indicates that you have an acceptable credit history and that can give you the green light when applying for a car or mortgage loan, for example.