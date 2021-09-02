The hegemony for the first time was questioned. Not only for the recent error in Verona, which cost Hellas the provisional advantage. Samir Handanovic seems to have lost his status as untouchable or irreplaceable also thanks to the growth and hunger of Ionut Radu, a deputy thirteen years younger and with the mad desire to break the world. And this is the difference from the past: since he landed in Milan, Handanovic has never had a deputy able to keep him on the sidelines or in any case to question him. Of course, in the first years of the Nerazzurri’s career it would have been unthinkable given the super star performance held for a long time by the Slovenian number one, but in recent years Samir has enjoyed a certain “protection” from the club and the coaching staff. After all, for years there has never been a need to replace Handa, who left her deputies just the crumbs in the league and some appearances in the first rounds of the Italian Cup. In Conte’s first year, Inter lost their irreplaceable captain for a few days and in Appiano the red alarm went off for a few weeks: Padelli did the best he could, but in short, some uncertainty proved it. So last year Radu returned, returning from a year and a half as a protagonist at Genoa but also from six months in which he had returned to make the reserve in Parma. That was the first sign of the need for an encore owner behind Handa. For the second, it was not done in time, given the change on the bench. But Conte had already warned the club that it would be useful to anticipate the investment in a new goalkeeper, even though Handanovic still had one year on his contract.