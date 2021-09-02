The captain, expiring, is not in question, but in the meantime we are thinking about the future. The prices of his deputy who remained at the behest of the technical staff rise
The hegemony for the first time was questioned. Not only for the recent error in Verona, which cost Hellas the provisional advantage. Samir Handanovic seems to have lost his status as untouchable or irreplaceable also thanks to the growth and hunger of Ionut Radu, a deputy thirteen years younger and with the mad desire to break the world. And this is the difference from the past: since he landed in Milan, Handanovic has never had a deputy able to keep him on the sidelines or in any case to question him. Of course, in the first years of the Nerazzurri’s career it would have been unthinkable given the super star performance held for a long time by the Slovenian number one, but in recent years Samir has enjoyed a certain “protection” from the club and the coaching staff. After all, for years there has never been a need to replace Handa, who left her deputies just the crumbs in the league and some appearances in the first rounds of the Italian Cup. In Conte’s first year, Inter lost their irreplaceable captain for a few days and in Appiano the red alarm went off for a few weeks: Padelli did the best he could, but in short, some uncertainty proved it. So last year Radu returned, returning from a year and a half as a protagonist at Genoa but also from six months in which he had returned to make the reserve in Parma. That was the first sign of the need for an encore owner behind Handa. For the second, it was not done in time, given the change on the bench. But Conte had already warned the club that it would be useful to anticipate the investment in a new goalkeeper, even though Handanovic still had one year on his contract.
Well, had he remained Conte, Radu would probably have left Inter in the summer to go and savor the sweet sensation of ownership. The goalkeeper is an awkward role, you are alone if you make a mistake and if you start as a deputy it is almost always impossible to overturn the hierarchies. But with the arrival of Inzaghi something changed: Real Sociedad and Verona tried to the last to convince Inter to sell him on loan, but Simone and his staff opposed and found the full support of the company on the decision. Ionut in Appiano has many admirers, over the years he has always shown professionalism and respect for the group: never a grimace or a word out of place. Of course, the temptation to go and play was strong this time, but the feeling that was created with the new staff was a further incentive to stay in Milan, now his second home. The new trainer Zappalà was happily impressed by the reactivity of the Romanian, who is also good at playing with his feet, as is asked of modern goalkeepers. In summary: Handanovic remains the owner, but in case of need, Inter feels absolutely in good hands even with Radu.
On paper, the comparison is uneven: Handanovic boasts 517 appearances in Serie A and 391 total matches with Inter, of which he is the most present goalkeeper in history in the league with 331 games; Radu has only lived with Genoa the title in the Italian top league: 53 total appearances, only three with Inter, two of which in the last days of the last championship. But he was the protagonist in Romania U21 (he was the captain), a great revelation in the 2019 European Championship in Italy. Handanovic now has a real deputy, also for this reason he must reduce errors to the minimum allowed.
