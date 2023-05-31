Google Play Services updated its services by modifying the way in which the information of the contacts that you store in your mobile phone is synchronized, this includes names, email addresses, telephone numbers and more. The problem is that this new version of software automatically deletes all this data if the device user chooses not to activate cloud synchronization.

This is a problem for people who are not fans of uploading information from their phone to this type of storage, although changing equipment saves time and effort, it is a matter of privacy and a personal decision not to do so.

With this update, the user is practically being forced to sync their device using this method. This is version 23.20 of Google Play Services. At the moment, Google He has not given an explanation in this regard and we do not know if this decision will be imposed or if it will be corrected with a patch in the coming days. It is also not known if it is more than an imposition, it is a security measure to protect the information of people who forget to delete the memory of the phones they replace.

So, no way, for the moment, if you want to keep the information of your contacts “safe” you must activate the synchronization with the cloud, this is done as follows:

Click on Contacts

Tap your profile or user image

In the menu that appears select “Contacts Settings”

Now select “Contacts sync settings with Google”

See if the “Auto-synchronize” option is turned on, and if it isn’t, turn it on.

Now your data is safe, for the moment, hopefully Google explain what happened and offer an option that will keep your community happy.

Via: debate

Editor’s note: I know you guys hate hearing this but… that’s why I prefer iPhone.